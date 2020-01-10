National Weather Service Shreveport gears up for big storms tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Everyone across the ArkLaTex is preparing for Friday night’s severe weather — including the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
We’re staffing up," said Meteorologist Mario Valverde. “Most everybody is going to work over the next two days. We’re probably going to have double staffing coming up in our evening.”
Every day the NWS Shreveport releases a weather balloon at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Friday morning was no different.
“The instrument that we send up gives us critical information to help us determine how stable the atmosphere is, and what type of weather we can expect in the next 24 hours," Valverde said.
He added because of the weather they are expecting tonight, they plan to do another special balloon release later on in the day.
According to the NWS, the last time our area experienced a storm this strong in our winter months was back in late January of 2013.
“We had over 68 tornadoes generated from that one,” Valverde said. “So these are real situations that people need to be very mindful of as we go through the day.”
Right now their emergency radio transmitter in Shreveport is currently out due to a technical issue with the phone lines. Valverde says they are hoping to get an update regarding the issue in the next couple of hours.
