Marion County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in search of suspect in shooting death

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance from the public in tracking down a man accused in a shooting death.
Garry Wayne Craver, 22, has a warrant on a charge of first-degree murder.
According to the sheriff’s office, Craver and Jennie Lynn Paredes, 20, were alleged to have been involved in a dispute with Charles Hickman, 39, at this home on Martinique Street in the Holiday Harbor area of western Marion County on Dec. 23.
After receiving numerous 911 calls, deputies arrived to find Hickman dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. An investigation led to warrants for the two suspects.
Paredes surrendered at the Marion County Jail on Dec. 30. Her bond was set at $1 million.
