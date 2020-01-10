LSU gets hype before College Football Championship game

(KSLA) - As the College Football National Championship approaches — LSU is making sure the entire state of Lousiana is hype for the Tiger’s first appearance in the National Championship Game against Clemson.
For those who haven’t seen it yet, LSU released a hype video ahead of the big game.
The video “A Swag You Have Never Seen Before, This Is Our Time”, is narrated by actor Anthony Mackie, taking fans back to summer training and traveling to Atlanta for the playoff win against Oklahoma.
This hype video shows every intimate moment for the players and major plays throughout the season.
Former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also found a way to get the Tigers hype. Beckham sent the entire team custom Beats, so they can lock-in ahead of the showdown.
