LSU cancels classes on Jan. 13 and 14 for National Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks like dreams do come true for LSU students and staff.
The LSU Board of Supervisors has approved the cancellation of classes Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14.
However, the university will remain open on those two days. Employees should report to work as usual on those days. Employees with questions should contact their supervisors.
The spring semester for LSU will start Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The University Registrar is currently working to update the university’s academic calendar, as the cancellation will likely require scheduling make-up days. The cancellation may also impact milestone dates throughout the semester, such as the last day to drop without receiving a grade of “W” and the last day to add a class. LSU will share all updates to the academic calendar as soon as possible so that students and faculty can plan accordingly.
The class cancellation only applies to the main Baton Rouge campus. All other LSU campuses will have classes as usual.
No. 1 Tigers will take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
