Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy ready to build something special in Dallas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mike McCarthy didn’t hide his emotions as he was introduced as the ninth head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
"Jones looked at me and said, 'You need to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s a moment and a story I’ll be telling the rest of my life," McCarthy said.”
McCarthy takes over Dallas after the team went 8-8 for the fourth time under Jason Garrett. McCarthy took Green Bay to the playoffs nine times and won Super Bowl 45 in AT&T Stadium.
“I’m just going to say this to the fans: the commitment will be unwavering. I won my first Super Bowl here in North Texas at AT&T Stadium. I am anxious and excited to get to work on the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.”
McCarthy left Green Bay wanting more talent around Aaron Rodgers. He has plenty of talent in Dallas to work with.
“With Zeke, he's gonna get the football. Let's not make any mistake about that. I think you have to clearly understand that when you say 'the offense is gonna make the quarterback successful', the best way to make him successful is a great running game."
McCarthy was on the opposite sideline for one of the more recent Cowboys controversies with the Dez no catch in 2014.
“That was one hell of an athletic play," McCarthy said. "I was impressed. It was a great catch I would say now. But it wasn’t then, technically.”
