Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return by beating the Houston Rockets 113-92. Westbrook scored 34 points. He was a league MVP and two-time scoring champ for the Thunder before being traded to the Rockets last summer for Chris Paul and draft picks. The fans remember Westbrook as the star who stayed after Kevin Durant left for then-rival Golden State in 2016. They showered him with appreciation before the game. Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points for Oklahoma City.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trendon Watford made a three-point play and Charles Manning blocked two field goal attempts in the final seconds as LSU defeated Arkansas 79-77 in a Southeastern Conference game. The lead changed hands eight times in the final six minutes. Watford put the Tigers (10-4, 2-0) ahead 76-74 with a three-point play with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) regained the lead on a three-point play by Isaiah Joe with 21 seconds to play. Watford made his second three-point play with eight seconds to play. Arkansas had two shots at a game-winning 3-pointer, but Manning blocked both – one by Joe and one by Desi Sills.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Josh Ajayi had 20 points and 11 rebounds as South Alabama beat Arkansas State 75-59. Chad Lott had 16 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama. Herb McGee added 12 points. Trhae Mitchell had 12 points for the home team. Marquis Eaton had 20 points for the Red Wolves. J.J. Matthews added 11 points and seven rebounds. Malik Brevard had eight rebounds. South Alabama matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State faces Troy at home on Saturday.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Deondre Burns scored 22 points as Oral Roberts won its seventh straight home game, beating North Dakota State 79-73. Max Abmas hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points for the Golden Eagles. Vinnie Shahid led the Bison with 25 points.