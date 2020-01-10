First Alert Weather Day: Closures, cancellations, delays

By KSLA Staff | January 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 6:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The threat of severe weather has prompted some schools, businesses and services to cancel activities or alter their schedules.

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

Citizens, Due to the threat of inclement weather tonight SporTran Transit will not be running after 9pm. Please stay safe and check the local weather for the latest updates.

Posted by City of Shreveport Government on Friday, January 10, 2020

SporTran (Shreveport-Bossier)

In response to the National Weather Service’s forecast of severe weather in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, SporTran will halt all transit service at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Normal operating hours will resume Saturday morning unless otherwise announced.

Shreveport Fire Department

In anticipation of an increased number of calls, the Shreveport Fire Department will have two additional engine companies and another medic unit into service from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, officials announced at a briefing Friday.

Northwest Louisiana schools

Law enforcement

Additional deputies have been authorized to patrol Natchitoches Parish on Friday night, according to a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Local fire districts also will assist. On Friday morning, deputies were preparing chainsaws, ATVs and other equipment to be ready to respond as needed.

EAST TEXAS

East Texas schools

  • Texas A&M University-Texarkana closed at 3 p.m. Friday. “With faculty and staff who commute to the university from a number of surrounding areas, the university administration decided to close early out of concern for the university community and to allow ample time for employees to get home prior to dangerous weather impacting their travel,” says a post on the school’s Facebook page.
  • Some East Texas schools released students early Friday in anticipation of the severe weather. Some schools’ sports and extracurricular activity schedules also are being altered.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

Texarkana Arkansas School District

The Arkansas High School basketball games that were scheduled for Friday against Benton have been rescheduled for Saturday starting at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post by Texarkana, Ark., School District. This is for the varsity girls and varsity boys only.

Mayor Perkins, Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, and Sheriff Prator from the local Office of Homeland Security brief the public about tonight’s severe weather threat and the appropriate precautions.

Posted by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Friday, January 10, 2020

