First Alert Weather Day: Closures, cancellations, delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The threat of severe weather has prompted some schools, businesses and services to cancel activities or alter their schedules.
In response to the National Weather Service’s forecast of severe weather in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, SporTran will halt all transit service at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Normal operating hours will resume Saturday morning unless otherwise announced.
In anticipation of an increased number of calls, the Shreveport Fire Department will have two additional engine companies and another medic unit into service from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, officials announced at a briefing Friday.
- Bossier School District canceled all after-school activities and sporting events that had been scheduled for Friday.
- Caddo School District canceled all after-school activities Friday.
- DeSoto School District canceled all after-school activities Friday.
- All Webster Parish schools have canceled Friday night’s games.
Additional deputies have been authorized to patrol Natchitoches Parish on Friday night, according to a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Local fire districts also will assist. On Friday morning, deputies were preparing chainsaws, ATVs and other equipment to be ready to respond as needed.
- Texas A&M University-Texarkana closed at 3 p.m. Friday. “With faculty and staff who commute to the university from a number of surrounding areas, the university administration decided to close early out of concern for the university community and to allow ample time for employees to get home prior to dangerous weather impacting their travel,” says a post on the school’s Facebook page.
- Some East Texas schools released students early Friday in anticipation of the severe weather. Some schools’ sports and extracurricular activity schedules also are being altered.
The Arkansas High School basketball games that were scheduled for Friday against Benton have been rescheduled for Saturday starting at 1 p.m., according to a Facebook post by Texarkana, Ark., School District. This is for the varsity girls and varsity boys only.
