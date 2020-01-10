East Texas schools to release students early due to anticipated severe weather

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas schools are shutting their doors early on Friday in anticipation of potential severe weather.
We will continue to update with new dismissals.
The following schools are dismissing classes early:
- Region 7 Education Service Center at 2:30 p.m.
- Neches ISD at 2 p.m.
- Frankston ISD at 2 p.m.
- Big Sandy ISD at 2 p.m.
- Winona ISD at 2:30 p.m.
- Quitman ISD at 2 p.m.
- Brownsboro ISD at 2 p.m.
- Cumberland Academy and The Leadership Academy at 1:30 p.m.
- Murchison ISD at 1 p.m.
- Leverett’s Chapel at 2 p.m.
- Commerce ISD at 1 p.m.
- Chapel Hill ISD (Mt. Pleasant) at 1:15 p.m. for the elementary campus, 1:30 p.m. for the high school and junior high campus
- Spring Hill ISD at 2 p.m. for the junior high and high school campus. Primary and intermediate campuses will let out at their normal times.
- Alto ISD at 12:30 p.m. Buses to run at 12:45 p.m.
- Winnsboro ISD at 1 p.m.
- Martinsville ISD at 12:45 p.m. for the elementary campus and 1 p.m. for junior high and high school
- Como-Pickton ISD at 1 p.m.
- Colmesneil ISD at 12:30 p.m. for car riders, buses will run at 1 p.m.
- La Poyner ISD at 1:30 p.m.
- Pittsburg ISD at 1 p.m.
- Union Grove ISD at 12:30 p.m. for K-3, all other at 1 p.m.
The threat of severe weather is also altering school sports and extracurricular schedules. For a list of schedule changes, click here.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for all of East Texas as strong storms are predicted to hit Friday afternoon into the overnight hours.
