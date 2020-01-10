Coats for Kids wraps up another successful year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each year since 1988, Porter’s Cleaners hosts an annual coat drive for kids.
This year more than 1,000 coats were donated across six locations in Shreveport and Bossier.
The drive started on Nov. 25 and concluded with the distribution of coats on Jan. 4.
On the final day — more than 150 coats were given out.
Mark Porter of Porter’s Cleaners says partnering up with the community and receiving such generous donations is greatly appreciated.
“We appreciate the people that help us by donating coats, we couldn’t do this program if the community wasn’t as generous as it is,” he said.
