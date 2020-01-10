Bossier City Police say goodbye to their K-9 program

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police have relied on K-9s to assist them with safety for 13 years.
But now due to risks associated with the program, police say they have retired the three dogs.
“Weighing and looking at the benefits of having the three animals versus what other tools we have to use to accomplish the goals of public safety,” police spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
These highly trained dogs assisted officers in a variety of ways.
Drug investigations, apprehending suspects and having their handlers back are a few of the ways they helped officers.
Each K-9 will be adopted by its handler; then the dogs will begin their lives as regular pets.
