Area schools cancel events ahead of expected severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As most of the ArkLaTex prepares for the possibility of severe weather Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning, Caddo and Bossier Parish schools have called off all after-school activities planned for the night.
“Due to anticipated severe weather, all Bossier Parish after-school activities and sporting events are canceled," said Bossier Parish Schools in a news release.
Caddo Parish Public Schools posted a similar message on their Facebook page.
Friday is a First Alert Weather day due to the potential for severe weather, with the biggest threat being damaging winds. The storms may also produce tornadoes and hail.
