Area schools cancel events ahead of expected severe weather
By KSLA Staff | January 10, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 1:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As most of the ArkLaTex prepares for the possibility of severe weather Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning, Caddo and Bossier Parish schools have called off all after-school activities planned for the night.

“Due to anticipated severe weather, all Bossier Parish after-school activities and sporting events are canceled," said Bossier Parish Schools in a news release.

Caddo Parish Public Schools posted a similar message on their Facebook page.

As our area prepares for anticipated inclement weather, all after-school activities are canceled for Friday, Jan. 10....

Posted by Caddo Parish Public Schools on Friday, January 10, 2020

Friday is a First Alert Weather day due to the potential for severe weather, with the biggest threat being damaging winds. The storms may also produce tornadoes and hail.

