Vandy looks to end streak vs A&M

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas A&M has leaned on senior leadership while Vanderbilt has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Aggies, seniors Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have scored 51 percent of the team's points this season, including 63 percent of all Aggies points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 50 percent of Vanderbilt's points this season, including 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Nesmith has connected on 52.2 percent of the 115 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 23 of 39 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.