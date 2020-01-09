Severe threat upgraded to a moderate risk

(KSLA) - The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather to a moderate risk Friday evening. A moderate risk is a 4 out of 5 scale. Even places that are not placed under a moderate risk is still under an “enhanced” risk. So the entire ArkLaTex has a good chance for severe weather.
With a moderate risk, the biggest threat remains strong to damaging winds. Tornadoes are still very possible as well. The damaging wind threat has increased to a high risk with tornadoes remaining at a medium risk. Flooding is also something we are watching for with the heavy rain expected. Hail is on the low end of any threat.
As the line of storms approaches, there will be more scattered storms ahead of the main line. That will potentially bring some severe weather. The tornado threat may be greatest in that area. While the strong to damaging winds will be greatest with the main line of storms.
Through most of the day, there will not be much rain. It will in fact be dry all day. It will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. We will start to see scattered storms after sunset Friday evening. There will be the main line of storms to our west, but the rain chances will begin to increase. Eventually those rain chances will go up to 80%. Everyone will still see rain at some point though. Any plans you have Friday evening should have an indoor plan alternative to be on the safe side.
By Friday night, there will be a lot of heavy rain over the ArkLaTex. Some of the storms will be scattered, but there will be that main line of storms in east Texas by midnight. Most of east Texas will be experiencing the heaviest rain by this point while Northwest Louisiana will not have as much rain. There is a chance for some of these scattered storms ahead of the main line to carry some severe potential.
The heaviest rain will be moving off to the east by Saturday morning. There will still be scattered showers left behind, but those will be weakening as well. East Texas should start to dry up with less rain around. The eastern ArkLaTex will still be dealing with plenty of showers and a few storms. I do not expect any more severe weather come around sunrise Saturday morning. As the morning wears on, the rain will move away, and there will not be any more rain by the late afternoon.
When this is all said and done, there will be a lot of rain left over. There will be roughly 1-3 inches of rainfall. Some areas could see higher amount in a few storms. Thankfully the ground is so dry, major flooding is not a concern. If you are in a flood prone area though, you will need to use extra caution with all the rain on its way.
Since the worst of the storms will take place overnight, it is very important to have some way of being notified if there is any severe weather in your area. Most of us will be sleeping as the storms come through, so you will need something to wake you up. Especially if there is a tornado warning. It is highly recommended to download out KSLA First Alert Weather app on your phone. From there, make sure the alerts are turned on your your location. We will also post updates on the weather from the weather app.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the expected timing and impacts of Friday’s thunderstorms. Here’s how you can get the very latest severe weather information:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.