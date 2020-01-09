Severe threat upgraded to a moderate risk

Since the worst of the storms will take place overnight, it is very important to have some way of being notified if there is any severe weather in your area. Most of us will be sleeping as the storms come through, so you will need something to wake you up. Especially if there is a tornado warning. It is highly recommended to download out KSLA First Alert Weather app on your phone. From there, make sure the alerts are turned on your your location. We will also post updates on the weather from the weather app.