Bossier City pair accused of prostituting 2 teenagers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A man and woman are accused of coercing two teenage girls to engage in sexual activity with others for money.
Detectives with the Bossier City police’s juvenile crimes unit have charged 42-year-old Crystal Cross and 39-year-old Brett Booth, both of Bossier City, with trafficking children for sexual purposes, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The investigation that led to their arrests involved computer forensics and began with a case involving a runaway juvenile that Bossier City police responded to December 2017.
There is no indication that there possibly are more victims, Landry said.
"The couple used mobile applications to solicit men to engage in sexual activity with the teens for money. They did not engage the victims online.”
