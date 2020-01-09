Mysterious smell lingers across Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For days now, people throughout Northwest Louisiana have complained about a mysterious smell.
Some say it smells like rotten eggs, sewer water or a natural gas leak.
“I don’t know what it is. At first, I thought it was a gas leak,” Gary Underwood said. “I have smelled this odor all day long.”
The origin of the smell depends where you reside.
If you live in the Shreveport area, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says the smell is coming from a controlled burn to the south in DeSoto Parish.
And in DeSoto Parish, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement from the town of Logansport saying the smell is from its wastewater treatment pond.
It’s because of an influx of processed water from Pratt Industries, a paper recycling plant at Shreveport, the statement continues.
The company had a catastrophic failure of its processing tower, which is interrupting its ability to process and dispose of its production of waste water.
Meantime, Logansport is working to upgrade equipment at its oxidation lagoons to eliminate or reduce the odor.
The statement released by the Sheriff’s Office mentions how the money generated from treating this waste product is helping Logansport complete these upgrades and improve infrastructure.
There’s no timetable as to when the smell will pass from the area.
