Local ice cream truck to open sweet, full-time shop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since August 2016, Sweetport, a local ice cream truck, has served homemade treats across Northwest Louisiana. Now, for Jeff and Nicole Spikes, the truck’s owners, a sweet future is on the horizon.
“She had this vision and basically willed it into existence,” said Jeff.
"Everybody loves treats, right? Everybody loves ice cream,” said Nicole.
The two are opening a permanent shop on Line Avenue, right across the street from Byrd High School, and amidst a number of other businesses.
“The whole reason we started the truck was as something that would be creative and neat for the city,” said Jeff.
The couple said Sweetport has grown since they first began operating the truck, which Jeff attributes as one of the main reasons to open a shop.
“We feel like we’re on the fifty yard line of the activity in this area,” said Jeff. “I think the synergy of locals working together just kind of adds to the local economy and keeps our tax dollars here in town.”
Right next door to Sweetport’s new home, is Antiques on Gladstone. Betsy Malone, the owner, said she’s thrilled to get to know her new neighbors.
“They brought me ice cream,” she said. “It will be good for us to get some new business, too.”
The Spikes plan to open Sweetport’s doors later this Spring. They also hope to develop a partnership with Byrd High School.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.