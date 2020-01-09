Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LSU and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow head into the national championship game with a record-setting offense and an improving defense. Clemson is looking for its third national title in four seasons and second straight. Both teams have high-powered offenses and defenses that rely on strong coverage to befuddle opponents. AP's Ralph Russo says top-ranked LSU will win Monday night's game, 35-27.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago 123-108 to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss. JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points. Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help the Pelicans win for the seventh time in 10 games. Zach LaVine scored 32 and Thaddeus young 18 for the Bulls. Chicago is in the midst of its longest losing streak this season.
LINEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — At Central of Clay County High School in Alabama, small-town football is thriving. The team has helped bond two communities that were once fierce rivals, then reluctant partners, and now proud supporters of a two-time Class 5A state football champions. Across the United States, participation in high school football has been on the decline, though less so in the Deep South than in other regions. Alabama seems to have bucked that trend altogether, even compared to its neighboring Southeastern Conference states. The state is also producing more major college players than even before.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 5 Auburn held on for an 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt. Sporting their first Top-5 ranking in nearly 20 years, the Tigers withstood a late challenge by the Commodores after blowing a 13-point lead. Auburn, at 14-0, remains one of the nation's two remaining unbeaten teams, along with No. 7 San Diego State.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trendon Watford made a three-point play and Charles Manning blocked two field goal attempts in the final seconds as LSU defeated Arkansas 79-77 in a Southeastern Conference game. The lead changed hands eight times in the final six minutes. Watford put the Tigers (10-4, 2-0) ahead 76-74 with a three-point play with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) regained the lead on a three-point play by Isaiah Joe with 21 seconds to play. Watford made his second three-point play with eight seconds to play. Arkansas had two shots at a game-winning 3-pointer, but Manning blocked both – one by Joe and one by Desi Sills.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and Alabama beat Mississippi State 90-69 in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide scored 90 or more points for the fifth straight game, and the Mississippi State offense couldn’t keep up with the Tide's hot 3-point shooting (10 of 24). Reggie Perry got off to a dominant start for the Bulldogs, scoring seven of their first eight points. However, Perry was plagued by fouls and fouled out with 6:56 to go in the second half, finishing with 14 points.