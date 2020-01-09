GOHSEP: Prepare now for possible severe weather this weekend

GOHSEP: Prepare now for possible severe weather this weekend
GOHSEP (Source: GOHSEP)
By KSLA Digital Team | January 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 12:11 PM

(KSLA) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge is urging everyone to prepare for possible severe weather beginning on the evening of Friday, Jan. 10.

The National Weather Service forecasts that a line of storms is expected to develop west of Louisiana on Friday evening, according to GOHSEP’s Facebook.upper-level

A strong upper level storm system will approach the Four State Region from the west, bringing a significant severe weather outbreak to our area late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Tornadoes and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Large hail and isolated flash flooding will also be possible. The severe weather threat should end Saturday morning as the storms move east of our area.
NWS Shreveport

The storms will move across the ArkLaTex Friday night and Saturday morning. Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding are possible.

Prepare Now for Possible Severe Weather this Weekend GOHSEP to Activate Crisis Team for Weather Threat, Championship...

Posted by Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Because of this, GOHSEP will activate its Crisis Action Team on Friday. The team will say active through Monday night due to the College Football National Championship in New Orleans.

The Crisis Action Team will assist any local emergency managers on the parish level.

“It is important for everyone to prepare now and stay weather aware this weekend. We’ve already dealt with tornadoes and other problems as similar lines of storms moved across the state earlier this winter. It is difficult to determine exactly where the most dangerous conditions will develop. That’s why it is important to monitor your local media, listen to your local emergency managers and first responders and listen for potential watches or warnings issued by the NWS.”
GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.

For a closer look for what’s expected in other Louisiana regions, click here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.