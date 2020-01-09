GOHSEP: Prepare now for possible severe weather this weekend

(KSLA) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge is urging everyone to prepare for possible severe weather beginning on the evening of Friday, Jan. 10.
The National Weather Service forecasts that a line of storms is expected to develop west of Louisiana on Friday evening, according to GOHSEP’s Facebook.upper-level
The storms will move across the ArkLaTex Friday night and Saturday morning. Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding are possible.
Because of this, GOHSEP will activate its Crisis Action Team on Friday. The team will say active through Monday night due to the College Football National Championship in New Orleans.
The Crisis Action Team will assist any local emergency managers on the parish level.
