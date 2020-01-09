Furever Friends- Spunky

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Spunky.
Spunky is a one-year-old chihuahua. He comes from a broken family, so if you have patience Spunky is the perfect dog to adopt.
Pet Savers is working to house train Spunky. He’s a friendly, sweet dog and should have no problem around children. He’s not expected to get much bigger than he is right now.
Remember, Pet Savers can always use volunteer help. With the cold here, blankets are needed. They can also take donations of dog food and monetary donations.
To learn more about Louie or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.