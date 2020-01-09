First Alert Weather Day Friday Due to Severe Threat

That warming trend will only continue as we move to Friday. Strong southerly flow will continue to push our temperatures up into the mid 70s Friday even with more scattered showers. Thunderstorms will not start developing until late in the day and will start to push into the ArkLaTex during the evening hours. Western portions of the viewing area in east Texas should expect to see strong and severe storms move through during the mid to late evening hours. Central parts of the viewing area like Shreveport should expect those storms around midnight, and places further east might not see those storms until around 2 AM. These storms could be particularly strong with damaging winds along with some tornadoes. You need to have a way to keep yourself notified during the overnight hours along with having an emergency plan in place.