First Alert Weather Day Friday Due to Severe Threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thursday! The big story continues to be the impending severe weather that should arrive in the ArkLaTex Friday evening. Due to the threat of severe weather we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Some of the biggest threats that we are concerned about with these storms will be damaging winds and the possibility of some tornadoes in the region. Another added dimension will be the timing of these storms as some people won’t experience these storms moving through until after midnight Friday into Saturday.
Before those storms get here Friday, showers will start moving into the ArkLaTex today. Clouds in the morning will only thicken as we head into the afternoon along with increasing shower chances. Even though we will contend with the chances for wet weather our temperatures will continue to warm today. After starting out this morning in the low 50s, by the afternoon hours temperatures will be near 70.
That warming trend will only continue as we move to Friday. Strong southerly flow will continue to push our temperatures up into the mid 70s Friday even with more scattered showers. Thunderstorms will not start developing until late in the day and will start to push into the ArkLaTex during the evening hours. Western portions of the viewing area in east Texas should expect to see strong and severe storms move through during the mid to late evening hours. Central parts of the viewing area like Shreveport should expect those storms around midnight, and places further east might not see those storms until around 2 AM. These storms could be particularly strong with damaging winds along with some tornadoes. You need to have a way to keep yourself notified during the overnight hours along with having an emergency plan in place.
Those storms should move during the early morning hours on Saturday and skies should clear during the afternoon. Behind the front, expect temperatures to be falling all throughout the day on Saturday. Sunday will see the coolest temperatures of the next 7 with highs in the upper 50s. As we head into next week we are tracking warm temperatures along with more chances for wet weather.
So as we approach the potential severe weather tomorrow make sure you are prepared and have an emergency plan in place if dangerous weather strikes. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
