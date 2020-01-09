Fire drives family of 6 out of their new rental house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire drove a family of six out of their new residence.
It happened at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Herndon Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A family member noticed smoke and all six ran out and saw the second floor was on fire.
All four adults and both children — girls ages 8 and 9 — were downstairs when the fire started and made it out safely.
One of the renters told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner that they had just moved into the house between Gilbert Drive and Coty Street sometime earlier Wednesday.
“We had smoke alarms but we were not able to hear that.”
There now are 10 fire units on the scene, down from 16 earlier.
There’s no immediate word on what caused the fire.
