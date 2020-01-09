CASA looking for volunteers to work with abused & neglected children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Northwest Louisiana’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program needs volunteers to be the voice for abused and neglected children.
Volunteers are recruited and trained so they can advocate what’s in the best interest of the child. CASA volunteers get to know their children, and make recommendations to the judge. The goal is to find each child a safe, permanent home.
You can hear more in our interview with CASA recruiter Melinda Wallace from her interview on KSLA News 12 at Noon.
For more information, go to VYJLA.org or call 216-5479.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.