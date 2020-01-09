Caddo Sheriff’s Office welcomes new, four-legged deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest, four-legged deputy to his handler Thursday morning.
Rougarou is a black lab from the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana — and he’s the first shelter dog to join the department.
“These dogs are a tool we can use to pick up something maybe I miss,” said Senior Deputy Maggie Boykin. “The only thing this dog is going to be focused on is finding those drugs and that’s going to be his number one job, there’s no telling how much [drugs] we’re going to be able to get off the streets.”
Rougarou has trained for weeks to sniff out different kinds of narcotics.
“This is a real feel-good day in law enforcement for me,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. “The dog now is ready to go to work, so we’re real anxious to show off the dog.”
Rougarou went through hundreds of hours of training before this point and will be continuing training with his new handler.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.