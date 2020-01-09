Bossier City PD announces end of K-9 program

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police Chief Shane McWilliams announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8 that the city’s K-9 program will come to an end.
Following an evaluation by the city attorney, it determined that the risks and liabilities outweigh the benefit of the K-9 program.
A total of three K-9 officers will be retired. The handlers will be given the opportunity to adopt their K-9′s.
“The decision to discontinue the program is in no way a reflection of the performance of the K-9 handlers who have done outstanding work for Bossier City and who will continue to serve the community in other assignments,” reads the news release.
