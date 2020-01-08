Weather begins to change ahead of Friday’s storm chances

(KSLA) - The weather on Friday will start out somewhat quiet, but will quickly ramp up by the end of the day. There will be a line of strong to severe storms that move through the area Friday evening and overnight. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible with this system. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather Friday evening.
This evening, it will be rather nice. There will not be any rain around us, and so we will remain nice and dry. You can leave any rain gear at home. Temperatures might get a little chilly, but it will only cool to the mid to upper 50s after sunset. Overall, it should also be mostly clear with a couple passing clouds.
Overnight, the clouds will be on the increase. There will not be much rain, but I do have a 10% chance for a brief and light shower by first thing Thursday morning. Temperatures will also not cool down very much tonight. It will only cool to the lower 50s and upper 40s. This is thanks to the clouds serving as an insulator to keep the temperatures warm.
Thursday is when the rain chances go up just a little bit. I have a 30% chance of rain which may include a couple storms. There will not be any severe weather though. It would be a good idea to have your rain gear with you during the day though. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.
Friday is when the strong storms will arrive. Through most of the day, it will be mostly dry. I do not expect a whole lot of rain in the morning or afternoon. By the evening though is when the rain chances will start to go up. Most of the rain will take place Friday night when most of us will be sleeping. Saturday morning will also have a lot of rain around. I have the rain chances up to 80% Friday and 70% Saturday.
When the stronger storms arrive Friday evening and overnight, all aspects of severe weather are possible. That includes tornadoes, damaging winds, frequent lightning, large hail, and even flooding. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, but everything else is not too far behind.
Make sure to have some way to receive alerts whenever severe weather strikes. Since this is taking place at night, most of us will be asleep when the storms pass through. So, by having some sort of an alert, such as our KSLA weather app, you will be notified if there is any immediate danger in your area.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
