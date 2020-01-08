UTSA looks to end streak vs La. Tech

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Jhivvan Jackson has put up 25.3 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a primary contributor, accounting for 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by DaQuan Bracey, who is averaging 12.6 points.DOMINANT DAQUAN: Bracey has connected on 51.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 42.9 percent of his foul shots this season.