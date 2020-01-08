Man convicted of killing teen; he gets 48 years in prison

He will have to serve 70% of that prison term before being eligible for parole

By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen | January 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 6:06 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man accused of killing a Miller County, Ark., woman today was convicted of first-degree murder.

Markelle Demetrice Davis, 20, also has been sentenced to serve 48 years in prison. He will have to serve 70% of that prison term before being eligible for parole.

After three days of testimony, jurors found Davis guilty of fatally shooting 18-year-old Jacquelyn Paxton in April in the parking lot of Village Park South apartments in Texarkana, Ark.

“Hopefully, some of this killing will stop,” said Paxton’s mother, Shawntell Young. "That’s what I wanted. I feel like I got it today and I’m pleased.”

Davis’s attorney, Brandon Pickett, had contended that the shooting was accidental.

Prosecutors said Davis fatally shot Paxton after she pulled his hair during an altercation.

Now Young hopes today’s verdict sends a message to young people in the area.

"So these kids will stop thinking that it is OK to be running around here with these guns and shooting and saying ‘Uh uh, it’s an accident. I didn’t mean it’ when they have killed somebody. I wanted stiff punishment.”

Stephanie Barrett, Miller County prosecuting attorney, said: "I think it does send a message in the community that if you are going to behave in a manner that ends in death, there is a price to pay.”

Davis has remained in the Miller County Correctional Facility since Paxton’s death.

