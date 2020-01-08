SPAR’s chair aerobics classes for senior citizens to continue uninterrupted, Shreveport official confirms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Despite fears and rumors to the contrary, the City of Shreveport confirms that a popular exercise program for senior citizens will continue uninterrupted.
The strong reaction from seniors citizens about even the possibility of losing their chair aerobics class demonstrates just how popular that regimen has become.
Chair aerobics classes at Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation’s community centers attract a growing number of people looking for a safe, low-impact, high-intensity exercise routine.
“It’s a serious workout, total body workout,” said Donna Johnson, a 67-year-old grandmother who just picked up the class seven months ago.
“My goodness. You end up doing a lot of sweating (laughing). And you end up with some sore muscles. But it’s important to keep moving.”
The Shreveport woman says she’s already lost 15 pounds.
Her husband, Sylvester, recalled that after 30 years of trying to convince her to exercise, he’s just happy to see her active.
“You know, most women say, ‘Oh, what are you trying to say, I’m fat?’
"‘No, honey, I’m just trying to say as we get older you gotta keep the body in motion and your mind active because if you don’t, Arthur will ride you; it’s called arthritis’.”
Donna Johnson added that there’s a lot at stake for the senior citizens involved in the program.
“This is life-impacting exercise. We gotta keep moving. And to be strong and live long, you gotta keep moving.”
The chair aerobics classes have become so popular that even a short delay in re-signing the instructor caused some to worry.
As for the city’s part, SPAR Director Shelly Ragle said the only question about the aerobics class for senior citizens is who the instructor will be.
The city hopes to iron out a contract with the current instructor Friday or it will find a new one, she said.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.