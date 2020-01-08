Sheriff: Mother of missing 3-year-old turns child over to deputies at attorney’s office

On January 8, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Smith County Sheriff’s personnel received a call from local Tyler attorney, D. Matt Bingham. Bingham stated Sharlanda McCoy brought her son to his office in Tyler to cooperate with law enforcement and relinquish her child to the custody of Child Protective Services. McCoy is the mother of three year-old, Cash Rider, who has been missing since January 3, 2020.