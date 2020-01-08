Sheriff: Mother of missing 3-year-old turns child over to deputies at attorney’s office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A missing 3-year-old Smith County boy who had allegedly been exposed to drugs has been found safe, according to a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Shari Pulliam, a spokeswoman for DFPS said that Sharlanda McCoy turned Cash Rider, her son over to her attorney.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding the case:
On January 8, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Smith County Sheriff’s personnel received a call from local Tyler attorney, D. Matt Bingham. Bingham stated Sharlanda McCoy brought her son to his office in Tyler to cooperate with law enforcement and relinquish her child to the custody of Child Protective Services. McCoy is the mother of three year-old, Cash Rider, who has been missing since January 3, 2020.
Smith County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson and Lt. Nikki Keegan responded to Bingham’s law office. Once at this location, Sharlanda McCoy relinquished Cash Rider to the custody of Sheriff’s personnel without incident. Shortly thereafter, the child was released to Investigators with the Department of Family and Protective Services.
The child had been ordered into state custody by a judge on January 3. He had not been seen since, according to DFPS. McCoy had been last seen in the Tyler area.
According to an affidavit filed with 321st District Judge Robert Wilson in Smith County, based on hair samples taken from the child, he has been regularly exposed to amphetamines and methamphetamines, a DFPS spokesperson said in a previous KLTV story.
At the time, the DFPS spokesperson said that Cash could be with McCoy or Lee Rider, the boy’s father. Neither parent has legal custody of Cash at this time.
