Severe Weather Likely Friday into Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We continue to track the impending outbreak of strong and severe thunderstorms coming at the end of the week for the ArkLaTex. As we get closer to the event it appears more and more likely a squall line will be developing Friday afternoon and will push through the region during the evening and overnight hours. Before those storms get here we still have a beautiful day today ahead plus showers that start to move in on Thursday.
Speaking of today, expect another great day across the region. You will though, need to grab a jacket as you head out the door this morning as temperatures are in the 30s. While we do start on the chilly side temperatures will be actually be milder this afternoon compared to what we saw yesterday. High temperatures should be in the mid 60s across the region.
As we move into Thursday clouds will quickly thicken throughout the ArkLaTex. In addition to the clouds, showers will start to breakout during the afternoon hours. None of the rain will particularly heavy and widespread, but a mugginess will return to the air. High temperatures will continue to move up into the upper 60s.
On Friday is when the weather threat significantly increases for the region. Scattered showers will be the story across the ArkLaTex throughout the day until the evening hours. After 6 PM a squall line is likely to develop west of the region and will begin to move east with the cold front. Various ingredients such as wind shear and instability will be conducive for severe weather, in particular tornadoes and damaging winds. Some isolated flash flooding and hail are also threats. Timing details still need to ironed out, but it is likely the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will see this storms after dark and some might not see this storms until after midnight. The storms will be moving out of the region by the mid morning on Saturday.
After a quiet second half of the weekend we will see our next chance for rain early next week with another disturbance. So we are tracking a lot of rain over the next 5 to 7 days across the region so have those umbrellas ready to go!
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.