Severe Weather Likely Friday into Saturday

On Friday is when the weather threat significantly increases for the region. Scattered showers will be the story across the ArkLaTex throughout the day until the evening hours. After 6 PM a squall line is likely to develop west of the region and will begin to move east with the cold front. Various ingredients such as wind shear and instability will be conducive for severe weather, in particular tornadoes and damaging winds. Some isolated flash flooding and hail are also threats. Timing details still need to ironed out, but it is likely the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will see this storms after dark and some might not see this storms until after midnight. The storms will be moving out of the region by the mid morning on Saturday.