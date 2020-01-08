Police looking for Texan who used to work in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana and Texas authorities are looking for a Texan who used to work in Bossier City.
Now they are asking the public for help finding 30-year-old Adrian Jermaine Warren, who is listed in the National Crime Information Center database as missing.
A family member reported Warren’s disappearance Dec. 30.
That person also told Athens police that he has had no contact with Warren since July.
Athens investigators advised Bossier City police detectives Tuesday that Warren might have been employed in Bossier City, said Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry.
Bossier City detectives were able to confirm that Warren worked at a fast-food restaurant in the 4100 block of Barksdale Boulevard and that he left that job in July, Landry added.
Warren’s last known address is on Wood Street in Athens. And investigators say he may have been staying at a motel on East Texas Street in Bossier City.
Warren stands 6′ tall, weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes and, according to his family, no known medical problem.
He was driving a silver 2002 Ford F-150 pickup bearing Louisiana license plate 1839102.
Authorities urge anyone who has any information about Warren or his vehicle to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8611 or Athens police at (903) 675-5454.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.