The Low Level Jet and why it matters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get closer to a potential severe weather outbreak on Friday there are a few ingredients that are coming together that could make for a particularly strong January severe weather event. One big factor will be how warm our temperatures will be for this time of year. Another big factor will be the strong southerly winds ahead of the front called the Low Level Jet Stream.
When we talk about the Low Level Jet there are two types. One which is often referred to as the Nocturnal Low Level Jet is caused by a temperature difference in the Rocky Mountains versus the air over the Great Plains. This happens at night as the ground in the mountains get cooler than the air at the same height further to the east. This causes warmer and more moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to flow northward. Winds with these jets often occur very close to ground, usually less than 3,000 feet up. These winds usually occur during the spring and summer months on the southern great plains and are usually the catalyst for nocturnal or overnight severe weather.
The second type of jet is a Cyclone Induced Low Level Jet. These jets occur out ahead of a cold front and can be common across the southern plains and southeast United States. These jets occur higher up in the atmosphere, usually around 5,000 feet. Winds with these jets are typically stronger than the Nocturnal Jet due to the intensity of the temperature gradient that causes them. Much like the Nocturnal Jet moisture is transported northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Due to these jets usually being much calmer at the surface, Cyclonic Jets can greatly increase Wind Shear or how winds change with height greatly ahead of a cold front. So not only do Cyclonic Jets destabilize the atmosphere due to transporting moisture northward, but also charges the atmosphere by increasing wind shear.
How does all of this factor into Friday? Well those strong southerly winds are going to greatly moisten the atmosphere over the next couple days. By Friday temperatures will be almost 20 degrees above average combined with a mugginess in the air. Do to those strong winds Wind Shear or ‘spin’ in the lower levels will be high. The atmosphere will then be primed when the cold front arrives late Friday night. All meaning the potential remains strong for a January severe weather event.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.