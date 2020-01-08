The Low Level Jet and why it matters

When we talk about the Low Level Jet there are two types. One which is often referred to as the Nocturnal Low Level Jet is caused by a temperature difference in the Rocky Mountains versus the air over the Great Plains. This happens at night as the ground in the mountains get cooler than the air at the same height further to the east. This causes warmer and more moist air from the Gulf of Mexico to flow northward. Winds with these jets often occur very close to ground, usually less than 3,000 feet up. These winds usually occur during the spring and summer months on the southern great plains and are usually the catalyst for nocturnal or overnight severe weather.