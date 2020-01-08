Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-NATIVE-JEWELRY-KNOCKOFFS
3 plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three people face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to import jewelry knockoffs from the Philippines and then misrepresent the goods as made in the United States by Native Americans. The Justice Department said Laura Marye Wesley pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Phoenix to conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges while Waleed Sarrar and Christian Coxon each pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The department said Wesley had jewelry made in the Philippines and then smuggled into the United States for sale at retail outlets. Sarrar sold misrepresented imported jewelry at his store in Scottsdale, Arizona, while Coxon made similar false claims involving his store in San Antonio, Texas.
Greek court postpones retrial in US tourist's beating death
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort. It is to allow a lawyer newly hired by the victim's family to familiarize himself with the case. The court on Wednesday postponed the case until Jan. 13. Six of the men, five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin, had been convicted by a first instance court last year and sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison. But four have since been released. The seventh defendant, a Greek barman, had been acquitted. A public prosecutor had ordered the retrial of all seven, deeming the sentences too lenient.
Texas governor picks new fight over homeless after attack
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says liberal leaders in the capital city of Austin are enabling a “sense of lawlessness” after police say a homeless man was responsible for a violent series of attacks last week in a shopping plaza. A kitchen worker was fatally stabbed in the Friday attacks along a busy downtown avenue just south of the Texas Capitol. Abbott has spent months feuding with Austin over a new city policy that relaxed public camping rules and made homelessness more visible. Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the governor is demonizing the homeless and says there is no evidence of the chances causing an uptick in crime.
Trump eyes 2 House Republicans for impeachment legal team
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House members John Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan are being eyed for a role on President Donald Trump's defense team for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. That's according to a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. A final decision has not been made. Both are known for their advocacy of the president on Capitol Hill and on television and were aggressive questioners of witnesses in House impeachment proceedings. The defense team already includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow is also expected to have a significant role.
4 hurt after firework ignited inside Houston-area school
HOUSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials say four students suffered minor injuries after a firework was ignited inside a Houston-area high school cafeteria. About 700 students were in the cafeteria around 1 p.m. Tuesday at Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas, when someone set off a firework inside. Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen says a couple of the students were injured by the firework while the others were hurt as they tried to run away and tripped or fell. Officials say a student has been detained and investigators are looking for other possible suspects.
Attorney: Toddler's brain injury from foul ball is permanent
HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life. Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child's brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke. Doctors so far haven't determine'd if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.
Baylor's Matt Rhule agrees to become Panthers' next coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baylor's Matt Rhule has agreed to become head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Owner David Tepper visited Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, and decided he wanted him to succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the season. The 44-year-old Rhule will inherit a Panthers team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2015. Rhule helped turn around programs at Temple and Baylor, leading the Bears to an 11-1 regular season record this past season before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Health officials report third vaping-related death in Texas
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Health officials say a woman has become the third person in Texas to die from a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. The Galveston County Health District said Monday the woman, who was 30 to 35 years old, died on Dec. 29 at a local hospital. Officials say the woman was a resident of Galveston County, located southeast of Houston, but declined to release any further details about her. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported nearly 2,600 vaping-related illnesses and at least 55 deaths nationwide. In Texas, officials have reported 236 vaping-related illnesses.
Contempt charge dropped against prosecutor over TV interview
DALLAS (AP) — A contempt of court charge has been dropped against the Dallas County district attorney over a television interview he gave on the eve of a high-profile murder trial. The interview happened before the start of former officer Amber Guyger's murder trial, even though a gag order was in place. The white officer was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of her unarmed black neighbor, Botham Jean. The Dallas Morning News reports that both sides filed a motion in late December to dismiss the contempt charge, and a judge signed the order a few days later.
Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom's baby was hers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Court records state a woman accused of kidnapping a Texas mother who was later found dead plotted to present the mother's baby girl as her own. Investigators found the infant along with the body of her mother at a home in the Houston area last month. Heidi Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing a week earlier in Austin. An arrest affidavit for Magen Fieramusca states the 33-year-old abducted Broussard, whose body was later found in Fieramusca's car. No one has been charged in Broussard's killing. Police say they are still investigating.