La. ATC warns while state law has not changed, federal agencies may enforce change in smoking age

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it’s now against the law to sell tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and other vaping products to those under 21, Louisiana’s law has not been amended to reflect this change. However, the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) says federal agencies may enforce the change in the law.
The amendment to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act was signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20, 2019. It raises the minimum age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21 nationwide.
Click here for more details about the amendment from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
