King Cake Snob kicks off 5th annual competition for best king cake

MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - King Cake Snob has announced its 5th annual king cake ranking competition to kick off Carnival season.
The contest recognizes the top traditional and filled king cakes of 2020 from bakeries throughout Louisiana. Residents can vote on their favorite king cake online at KingCakeSnob.com. Voting is open through Feb. 18.
The 2019 competition, which ran from Jan. 7 through Feb. 25, saw almost 3,500 reviews for king cakes. The contest featured 633 different king cakes from more than 160 bakeries across Louisiana. In 2019, Manny Randazzo took the award for best traditional king cake, while Caluda’s took home the best filled king cake award yet again.
Other categories of the competition include presentation, flavor, and freshness. In 2019, Keller’s Bakery in Lafayette took the top spot for flavor and freshness, while Meche’s Donut King, also in Lafayette, earned the top prize in the presentation category.
For the past two years, King Cake Snob has partnered with New Orleans t-shirt company, Dirty Coast, to design three custom Mardi Gras t-shirts. Proceeds from shirt sales have totaled almost $5,000 and were donated to food banks across south Louisiana.
“We are excited to once again give all of the King Cake Snobs the opportunity to honor their favorite cakes and bakeries. Heading into our fifth year, we expect the competition to be more spirited than ever! Carnival season is a wonderful time of year in Louisiana, and we’re thrilled to be part of the celebration,” said Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, the company behind the annual contest.
In 2019, 74% of voters said they eat king cake at least six to ten times during Carnival season, while 73% claim to have never put the king cake baby back in the cake when nobody was looking.
King Cake Snob says since 2016, nearly 9,500 reviews have been submitted from king cake lovers throughout Louisiana.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.