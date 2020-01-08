Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Paul scored 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 111-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The game was tied at 103 before Paul made consecutive jumpers and the Nets never scored again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closed out the scoring with four free throws, after making a jumper to open OT. Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points for the Thunder. Taurean Prince scored 21 points and Caris LeVert had 20 in his second game back from right thumb surgery, but the Nets dropped their seventh straight.
UNDATED (AP) — Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday. Both are doing just fine since going their separate ways last summer. Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games. The Thunder had won five straight before losing Monday at Philadelphia.