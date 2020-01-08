Gunman fires into West Cedar Grove home; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating following a shooting that left one man injured.
Police got the call just before 11 a.m. to the 500 block of Joanna Drive, that’s in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove, right off Linwood Avenue.
According to SPD Chief Ben Raymond, a man on foot began firing into a home. A man was struck by gunfire in his lower body. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The person in the home did shoot back, according to Chief Raymond.
There were three people in total in the house, the man, a woman and child.
“That’s the problem with so many of these shootings were you have people firing inadvertently into residences," Chief Raymond said. "How often was it in 2019 we saw people shot that were not involved in whatever dispute or the cause of that problem. That’s a real issue.”
Police believe that the gunman may have been uninjured and got away in a vehicle. However, police are not releasing more information at this time.
Chief Raymond says that there are several witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.