First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and night
By Jeff Castle | January 8, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:12 PM

An unusually strong January storm system will track through the ArkLaTex late this week and early into the weekend. Conditions look favorable for severe weather as a round of thunderstorms tracks across all of the area Friday evening and into the overnight hours.

The entire ArkLaTex is now under an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather which is a '3′ on a scale of 1 to 5. An ‘Enhanced’ risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are expected, some of which could have significant and/or widespread impacts.

All modes of severe weather appear to be possible with an emphasis on the potential for damaging winds gusts and a few tornadoes. Given the weather setup, a strong tornado is not out of the question.

Heavy rain will also accompany the storms with totals that could exceed 4″ in some areas. Some localized flooding will be possible in places susceptible to rising water or where there’s poor drainage.

Much of the day Friday will be quiet with only a few passing showers. The threat for strong thunderstorms and severe weather will likely not arrive in the ArkLaTex until after sunset. Storms are expected to move through SE Oklahoma, much of east Texas and portions of SW Arkansas between 7pm and 11pm Friday evening. The strongest storms are likely across the remainder of SW Arkansas and parts of NW Louisiana including Shreveport/Bossier between 10pm and 2am. The eastern and southern portions of NW Louisiana can expect the most intense storms after midnight through around 4am.

Here’s a video loop of Futuretrack from Friday evening through the overnight hours. It’s showing a main line of storms that will track through the ArkLaTex. Additional storms could develop ahead of the main line and bring a severe weather risk a little earlier to some areas.

Now is the time to be preparing for the potential of severe weather. Since storms may arrive for some of you during the overnight hours make sure you have a way to get weather alerts if you’re sleeping. You can turn on weather alerts for your location in the KSLA First Alert weather app. A NOAA weather radio is also a good way to receive weather alerts.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the expected timing and impacts of Friday’s thunderstorms. Here’s how you can get the very latest severe weather information:

