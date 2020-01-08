First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and night

Much of the day Friday will be quiet with only a few passing showers. The threat for strong thunderstorms and severe weather will likely not arrive in the ArkLaTex until after sunset. Storms are expected to move through SE Oklahoma, much of east Texas and portions of SW Arkansas between 7pm and 11pm Friday evening. The strongest storms are likely across the remainder of SW Arkansas and parts of NW Louisiana including Shreveport/Bossier between 10pm and 2am. The eastern and southern portions of NW Louisiana can expect the most intense storms after midnight through around 4am.