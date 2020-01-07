Work to close part of I-20W in Bossier for up to 6 hours

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A mile-long section of westbound Interstate 20 will be closed for up to six hours Tuesday night.
The emergency closure is to allow crews to remove a damaged truss on an overhead sign in Bossier City, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.
The section of westbound I-20 between Old Minden Road (Louisiana Highway 72) and Airline Drive (Louisiana Highway 3105) will be closed starting at midnight.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, it is is expected to be reopened by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Meantime, traffic will be forced to exit onto Interstate 220.
The westbound ramp onto I-20 from I-220 will remain open, the highway department says, but any westbound traffic then will be forced to exit at Airline Drive.
Motorists will be able to access westbound I-20 at Old Minden Road.
Detour signs will be in place to assist drivers.
Traffic on eastbound I-20 will not be affected by the work.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.”
