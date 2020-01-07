SFA looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lumberjacks have scored 86.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 77.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Smith has connected on 41.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 22 over his last five games. He's also converted 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.