Remembering beloved community leader Jerry Bowman Sr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds filled Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4 to remember father, businessman and community advocate Jerry Bowman Sr. Those that knew him say he will never be forgotten.
“He was a hero. You have to remember heroes are remembered but a legend never dies," said Michael Williams, Former Caddo Parish Commissioner District 3.
Many we spoke to say Jerry Bowman Sr. was like a father figure to kids in the Mooretown community.
“He taught us we need to stay in school”, said John Broce. "He told us to always work hard; you have to work hard and don’t take nothing from nobody. Work for what you want in life”.
The legacy of Jerry Bowman Sr. will live on for generations to come.
“He may be missed but I believe his spirit will be alive and well in the lives of this generation to come,” said Williams.
