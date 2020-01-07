Possible Severe Weather late Friday into Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! I hope all of you enjoyed the great weather we saw yesterday ahead of the weak cold front that rolled through late Monday. Behind the front we will see cooler temperatures, but once again sunshine will be dominating the region. That will be the case until Thursday when showers will begin to roll in out ahead of a powerful cold front. That front will be bringing potential Severe Weather to the region overnight Friday into Saturday before clearing out by noon Saturday.
As you head out the door to work or school this morning you will need the jacket as we are seeing cooler temperatures compared to the past few days. The drop in temperatures won’t be anything out of the ordinary. In fact, more than likely we will still see above normal temperatures this afternoon with highs around 60. Expect beautiful sunny weather once again.
As we get into the middle portion of the week our temperatures will be increasing, but so will the cloud cover. Not so much Wednesday, which will be another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex, but starting Thursday clouds will thicken and showers will start breaking out late in the day beginning what will be a very wet next few days.
That brings us to the potential Severe Weather coming Friday into Saturday. Starting late in the day Friday and strong line of thunderstorms will develop northwest of the ArkLaTex and will begin to push south and east into the region. These storms will reach the Shreveport-Bossier City area more than likely after midnight Saturday morning. The biggest concern right now with these storms would be the potential for tornadoes along with damaging straight line winds. But the potential for hail and some isolated flooding will be present as well. The storms should be gone by the mid-morning as our temperatures will then quickly begin to fall.
So get ready for a wild next 5 days of weather across the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
