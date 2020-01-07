Possible Severe Weather late Friday into Saturday

That brings us to the potential Severe Weather coming Friday into Saturday. Starting late in the day Friday and strong line of thunderstorms will develop northwest of the ArkLaTex and will begin to push south and east into the region. These storms will reach the Shreveport-Bossier City area more than likely after midnight Saturday morning. The biggest concern right now with these storms would be the potential for tornadoes along with damaging straight line winds. But the potential for hail and some isolated flooding will be present as well. The storms should be gone by the mid-morning as our temperatures will then quickly begin to fall.