Overnight Severe Weather poses unique threat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we continue to track potential Severe Weather coming at the end of the week it is looking more and more likely these storms will be occurring during the overnight hours. This presents an added threat to the ArkLaTex as most people will be sleeping as these storms move through the region.
According to a 2008 Northern Illinois University study, tornadoes that occur between midnight and sunrise are 2.5 more likely to cause fatalities compared to storms that happen during daytime hours. There are many factors that contribute to this statistic, such as many people can be asleep when the storm hits. But other factors play a part including being in a single family home instead of an office or school, and the fact that tornadoes can be very difficult for spotters to see at night. Also, tornado sirens are much more effective when people are out and about compared to being home for the night.
With this in mind there are few things you should do in order to be prepared for the Severe Weather coming at the end of the week. First, make sure your cell phone or whatever you use to receive emergency information is close to you and has the sound on when you go to bed Friday. While a random text from a relative might wake you up, you will also be able to hear potentially life saving information if Severe Weather is inbound. On top of alerts from emergency officials our First Alert Weather App is the perfect tool to keep you ahead of the weather, and can also provide audible alerts of new watches and warnings that are issued.
Louisiana is one of the most prone state to nocturnal tornadoes as more than 35% occur after sunset, 8th highest in the country. So as we move closer to the event Friday make sure you take steps to be notified of Severe Weather even while you are asleep. Also, have a plan to act on what to if and when Severe Weather strikes.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the potential Severe Weather this Friday and Saturday as well as your forecast for the ArkLaTex.
