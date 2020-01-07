OMV still investigating service outages at certain locations in Louisiana

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is still investigating an outage that impacted several offices around the state Monday, Jan. 6.
Certain OMV locations were unable to issue driver licenses Monday.
OMV officials said all issues should be fixed and operations should return to normal Tuesday, Jan. 6.
OMV locations previously had issues with service following a cyber attack in the state. No indication was given by OMV officials that this latest service disruption is related to the previous attack or a new attack.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.