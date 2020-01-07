New breakfast/lunch spot opens in Shreveport

If you’ve been looking for a new place to grab breakfast or lunch, Ralph’s Place is now open for business.
This new diner is serving breakfast classics such as biscuits and gravy and breakfast sandwiches as well as Louisiana favorites such as “Cajun Swamp Grits.”
For lunch, choose from a variety of sandwiches served on SuperSize bun from Lowder’s Bakery or soups and entrees with more Cajun flair.
A familiar face, Robert “Bozz” Baucum, opened Ralph’s Place in honor of his father, Ralph. He also owns Marilynn’s Place, named in honor of his mother.
Anyone can get their breakfast fix from 6:30-10 a.m. or swing by for lunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Although it’s closed on the weekends, Baucum encourages hungry customers to drop by Marilynn’s for brunch or dinner.
For dessert at Ralph’s, enjoy beignets, seasonal cobbler or the chef’s special.
The new diner has an open atmosphere with plenty of seating inside and a newly renovated bathroom. For the warmer days, enjoy meals out on the tree house-style patio with fans to keep cool.
There’s also a large backyard featuring string lights that will soon include more tables and chairs along with a large designated table for future crawfish boils.
Baucum plans to allow the public the opportunity to rent out the place for parties or events that Ralph’s Place or Marilynn’s Place will cater.
Ralph’s Place is located at 1173 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport. That’s in the neighborhood of restaurants such as Monjunis and Well+Fed Louisiana.
