Mardi Gras means business for Tubbs Hardware

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Out with the holidays and in with Mardi Gras. It’s time to let the good times roll.
But, for Tubbs Hardware and Cajun Gifts, Mardi Gras season means business - and not just from locals.
“I mean, there’s no other time of the year where I have tour buses show up,” said Don Tubbs, the owner. “We turned a slow time of the year into a magnificent time of the year.”
Tubbs, however, unintentionally got into the business of Mardi Gras around 1989, when the store opened its doors across from the Bossier Civic Center.
“I had no clue I would ever be in the Mardi Gras business...all the Mardi Gras events started taking place at the Civic Center,” Tubbs said. “I said, 'well, if they’re coming for a Mardi Gras parade, I’m going to sell them Mardi Gras products.”
Just over three decades later, Tubbs said his business isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving. He said Mardi Gras sales accounts for 30 percent of his profits.
“My business overall has grown every year," he said. “One of the reasons that its grown every year is the innovative things we do.”
One of his most popular innovations is his unique, “extreme” king cake, which is loaded with different flavors of cream cheese.
“I’ve been working on this recipe for 23 years and every year it get better,” he said proudly. “I’ll make 10 thousand a year and seven thousand of them are cream cheese.”
From a myriad of different beads, to festive masks and decorations, Tubbs said he’s ready to celebrate his busiest time of year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.