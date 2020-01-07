Man gets 40 years for killing teen in drive-by shooting

That’s the maximum sentence allowed by law on a manslaughter conviction

Man gets 40 years for killing teen in drive-by shooting
SENTENCED: Darell Lamont Bell, 25, of the 2700 block of Malcolm Street in Shreveport, has been sentenced to 40 years at hard labor for killing 19-year-old Kendarrius Henderson in a drive-by shooting Feb. 8, 2017. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen | January 6, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 6:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is going to prison for 40 years at hard labor for killing a man in a drive-by shooting in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Caddo District Judge Craig Marcotte sentenced 25-year-old Darell Lamont Bell, of the 2700 block of Malcolm Street, on Monday, the district attorney’s office reports.

A Caddo grand jury had indicted Bell on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 19-year-old Kendarrius Henderson.

Henderson was one of two people shot early the morning of Feb. 8, 2017, as they were sitting in a car in front of a house in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop.

Evidence and witness statements indicated that a grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup made multiple passes down the street then someone in the truck riddled the car with bullets, authorities said.

Henderson sustained a fatal head wound. Also wounded was 21-year-old Jelantis Chatman.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Bell and Henderson over a stolen firearm, authorities said.

On Sept. 9, jurors were being selected for Bell’s trial on the charge of second-degree murder when he instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement arranged after the district attorney’s office consulted with Henderson’s family.

A manslaughter conviction carries a penalty of 10-40 years in prison.

So Bell got the maximum sentence allowed by law.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked Feb. 15, 2017.

RELATED:

Shreveport man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Grand jury indicts man over slaying on Shreveport street

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.