Man gets 40 years for killing teen in drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is going to prison for 40 years at hard labor for killing a man in a drive-by shooting in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Caddo District Judge Craig Marcotte sentenced 25-year-old Darell Lamont Bell, of the 2700 block of Malcolm Street, on Monday, the district attorney’s office reports.
A Caddo grand jury had indicted Bell on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 19-year-old Kendarrius Henderson.
Henderson was one of two people shot early the morning of Feb. 8, 2017, as they were sitting in a car in front of a house in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop.
Evidence and witness statements indicated that a grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup made multiple passes down the street then someone in the truck riddled the car with bullets, authorities said.
Henderson sustained a fatal head wound. Also wounded was 21-year-old Jelantis Chatman.
The shooting stemmed from a dispute between Bell and Henderson over a stolen firearm, authorities said.
On Sept. 9, jurors were being selected for Bell’s trial on the charge of second-degree murder when he instead pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement arranged after the district attorney’s office consulted with Henderson’s family.
A manslaughter conviction carries a penalty of 10-40 years in prison.
So Bell got the maximum sentence allowed by law.
He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked Feb. 15, 2017.
