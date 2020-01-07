Great weather for now, but strong to severe storms arrive Friday

(KSLA) - Friday is when the weather will become much more active. There is a threat for severe weather Friday night and early Saturday morning. A cold front will be sweeping through the area bring a lot of heavy rain, and strong storms. All aspects of severe weather are possible with these storms. The rain chances will ramp up Friday night and will finally calm back down by Saturday afternoon.
This evening, it will be rather pleasant. There will not be many clouds around. The winds will relax, and the temperatures will be tolerable. It will be rain-free for this evening, so you can leave the rain gear at home. Temperatures will cool down to the 40s so, you might need a jacket.
Overnight tonight, it will be nice and clear with no clouds around. That means there will not be any rain tonight. Temperatures will be cold though. It will fall to the lower to mid 30s. So, many places will be at or near the freezing mark tonight. No need to take any action on pipes since it will not be cold enough. Take a coat with you as you head out the door in the morning though.
Wednesday will be another great day! There will not be any chance of rain with plenty of sunshine! I think there will be a few passing clouds, but it will be overall nice and sunny. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Thursday is when the rain chances go up just a little bit. I have a 40% chance of rain which may include a couple storms. There will not be any severe weather though. It would be a good idea to have your rain gear with you during the day though. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.
Friday is when the strong storms will arrive. Through most of the day, it will be mostly dry. I do not expect a whole lot of rain in the morning or afternoon. By the evening though is when the rain chances will start to go up. Most of the rain will take place Friday night when most of us will be sleeping. Saturday morning will also have a lot of rain around. I have the rain chances up to 80% Friday and 70% Saturday.
When the stronger storms arrive Friday evening and overnight, all aspects of severe weather are possible. That includes tornadoes, damaging winds, frequent lightning, large hail, and even flooding. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, but everything else is not too far behind.
Make sure to have some way to receive alerts whenever severe weather strikes. Since this is taking place at night, most of us will be asleep when the storms pass through. So, by having some sort of an alert, such as our KSLA weather app, you will be notified if there is any immediate danger in your area.
Have a great day and take advantage of the sunshine! Don’t take your day for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.