First Alert: Severe storms possible late this week

A potent storm system moving through the ArkLaTex at the end of this week may bring a risk of strong to severe storms with it. Even though it’s January, weather conditions favorable for severe weather look like they’ll be in place. All of the ArkLaTex is included in the latest severe weather outlook with the highest risk center right over the area.
All modes of severe weather are on the table right now, including the risk of tornadoes. Damaging wind appears to pose the greatest risk, but large hail and some flooding will be also be possible. The exact threats will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week.
The timing of storms will be fined tuned as well, but at this time it’s looking most likely that this could be an overnight severe weather event for the ArkLaTex Friday night into early Saturday morning.
An early look at Futuretrack shows some showers and storms coming in by 6pm.
Storms will become better organized and stronger after midnight.
By early Saturday morning it appears the storms and severe weather threat will be shifting away from the ArkLaTex.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the timing and impacts of this next big weather maker.
