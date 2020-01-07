Credit union robbery suspect arrested in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The man whom investigators think robbed a Shreveport credit union at gunpoint now is in jail with his bond set at $500,000.
Troy Donnell Baker, whose last known address is in the 1300 block of Fullilove Drive in Bossier City, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 2:41 p.m. Monday on a charge of armed robbery, booking records show.
The 38-year-old is suspected of robbing the Wesla Federal Credit Union branch in the 2900 block of Williamson Way in Shreveport on Nov. 18.
Information from Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers led Caddo sheriff’s detectives to Baker, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Bossier City police officers and members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force found him Monday morning at a house on Fullilove Street.
On Nov. 18, a pink-masked gunman was dropped off at the credit union. Surveillance video after the robbery shows him repeatedly trip and fall in the credit union parking lot, dropping money and other evidence along the way.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call sheriff’s Detective Vincent Jackson at (318) 675-2170.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app. The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
